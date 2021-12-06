Lionel Messi’s Barcelona four-star hotel to be demolished

Lionel Messi’s four-star hotel in Barcelona has been slapped with a court order for its demolition.

The Mirror quoting El Confidencial said that the Argentine’s 77-bedroom building does not meet city standards.

The ‘MiM Sitges’ is located close to where Messi used to live whilst he plied his trade at the Camp Nou.

Messi also owns hotels in Ibiza and Majorca through the Majestic Hotel Group and spent £26m on the Barcelona-based residence in 2017.

But the report from Spain stated that the superstar purchased the hotel without being aware that the Sitges Town Hall had already ordered its demolition as a result of non-compliance with building codes.

The hotel’s balconies are believed to be too big, but the building could even collapse if they are downsized or torn down.

Not only that, but the fire emergency plan reportedly also failed to meet the authorities’ standards.

Messi is understood to have just been made aware of the demolition order when the Spanish newspaper approached him for comment, which he and his representatives passed on.

The hotel has been praised for its approach to sustainability, with 80% of the material used for the building’s construction either reused or recyclable.