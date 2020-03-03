<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lionel Messi is reportedly becoming ‘worried’ that problems at Barcelona are beginning to mirror his international career with Argentina.

Barça are enduring a difficult campaign, having fired a manager mid-season for the first time since 2003, as well as failing to score home or away against Real Madrid for the first time since 1975.

According to Ole, Messi believes his side are too reliant on him performing well and should his standards ever drop – he is always first to be blamed.





This point is simply exaggerated by 17-year-old Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite, who were the only attacking options available to manager Quique Setién against Madrid.

Messi has experienced similar issues playing for Argentina when, despite their riches of attacking quality, he is often expected to make the difference.

Turns out he is human after all. Josep Maria Bartomeu has plenty to answer for.