



Lionel Messi, 33, is still waiting for a renewal offer from Barcelona to come through according to Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona captain has received in public and in private a willingness on the part of the club from Joan Laporta to extend his current deal, but is yet to receive a specific proposal. Messi is said to be interested in seeing what the club propose.

Reports yesterday indicated that Laporta is already preparing a proposal for Messi having studied the club’s financial situation with care. The idea is for them to meet in the next few weeks. What’s clear, however, is that what Messi wants more than anything is a strong sporting project. He turns 34 in June and wants to win another Champions League title before he retires.





Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona have showed some real green shoots, with players like Pedri, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Ilaix and Ansu Fati really stepping up to the plate. But they did fall to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League. The suggestion emanating from the Argentine’s camp is that, while he’s cogniscent of the club’s financial difficulties, he’s impatient in achieving sporting success. That’s the key to Laporta’s proposal.