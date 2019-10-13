<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lionel Messi has reportedly urged Barcelona to swerve a move for Chelsea attacker Willian.

The Brazil international will see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of the season, and it has been suggested that Barca are closely monitoring developments surrounding the 31-year-old.

Willian has contributed two goals and one assist in nine outings for the Blues this season, while he has netted 54 times in total for the London club since arriving from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

According to reports in Spain, Barca explored the possibility of signing Willian during the summer and remain interested, but Messi has told the Spanish champions to forget a move for the South American.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have already lost twice in the league this season after struggling to find their best form, although the reigning champions are just two points off leaders Real Madrid after eight matches.

Willian, meanwhile, missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring problem but has since been heavily involved for Frank Lampard’s side.