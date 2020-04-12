<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lionel Messi has given the green light to Barcelona to complete a switch for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez during the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants are proving to be a tough nut to crack as far as Barcelona and their negotiations concerning Lautaro Martinez.

Inter are taking full advantage of the La Liga leader’s financial state, with Barca resorting to asking Lionel Messi’s view on the possibility of landing compatriot Lautaro Martinez.

At the moment, Messi will certainly not leave Barca for a direct European rival as it doesn’t look likely that Lautaro Martinez would sign for the Blaugrana if Messi were to depart.

Nevertheless, Inter Milan are not letting their resilience break and have made their demands very clear to Barcelona, who may be unable to meet them.





With that said, the club has been forced into looking for alternatives as they must sign a striker during the summer. Barca have shown interest in Arsenal frontman Alexandre Lacazette, who proves to be a much cheaper option and Lionel Messi has approved their interest in the ex-Olympique Lyon superstar, according to Don Balon.

Alexandre Lacazette does not seem too happy at the Emirates Stadium and now that he is at the peak of his abilities, the France international is more inclined towards playing in the Champions League on a regular basis and winning some trophies too.

The Gunners don’t seem to be on track to match the player’s ambitions at this point in time.

Mikel Arteta has included Alexandre Lacazette in his plans for the future, but it makes no sense holding onto a player who doesn’t want to stay.

Right now, Arsenal value the player at only 40 million euros which comes to slightly more than one-third of what the Blaugrana may end up paying for Lautaro Martinez.