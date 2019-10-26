<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign an attacker worth 200 million euros at all costs in the summer of 2020 after missing out on him this time.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona reached an agreement over the signing of Antoine Griezmann in the summer for a sum of 120 million euros. The France international has made 11 appearances for the Catalans so far in the season, scoring four times and assisting a further three goals.

In spite of playing well on the left flank, he has not been as good on the wings as he could be as a striker. Griezmann has certainly not been impressive as per his standard and not been able to fill-in Neymar’s void. As a result, Lionel Messi is pressing the Blaugrana into re-signing Neymar next summer after a failed approach some months ago, as per Fox Sports.

Neymar has been trying to force an exit from Paris Saint-Germain after realising that the Parc des Princes is not the correct place for him to lift the Champions League and fulfil his ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid and Barca were both thought to be potential destinations and while the Whites are no more interested, the latter will try again.

Paris Saint-Germain will not be ready to let go of their record signing for less than 200 million euros and are hellbent on wanting to recover as much of the 222 million euros that they spent on him two years back. Barcelona will propose a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann, worth 135 million euros, plus 80 million euros in cash.