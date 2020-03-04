<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lionel Messi reportedly held heated talks with Barcelona’s assistant manager after the latter’s behaviour during their El Clasico loss to Real Madrid on Sunday night.

The Blaugrana’s assistant coach Eder Sarabia cut a frustrated figure throughout the match between the two Spanish giants this past weekend.

The 39-year-old was animated on the touchline for much of the Catalan club’s 2-0 loss, with cameras reportedly picking up on some things Quique Setien’s right-hand man shouted during the match.





According to Spanish publication Movistar, Sarabia said “he’s not doing anything he’s supposed to” and “he suddenly starts playing and shooting when he has to play the ball” at certain points in the game.

Although it is unclear who the assistant was talking about, his actions are believed to have upset a number of players in the Barcelona squad.

ESPN reported that Messi even held talks with Sarabia over his antics on the sidelines, giving the coach a piece of his mind.

The assistant has worked alongside Setien since 2015, when the duo took charge of Las Palmas.