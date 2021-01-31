



Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has reportedly been left furious after intricate financial details of his contract were leaked by Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Sunday.

According to RAC1, Messi’s lawyer is preparing a lawsuit against El Mundo, which could also involve Barcelona officials if any of them are found to have been involved in the leak.

In a statement released via their official website on Sunday, Barcelona denied having any responsibility for the leak and insisted that they too will take legal action against El Mundo.

“In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets that it has transpired publicly, as it is an exclusively private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties,” read the statement.





“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

“FC Barcelona expresses its full support for Lionel Messi, especially before any attempt to smear his image, and damage its relationship with the organisation where he trained to become the best player football history.”

But with Messi’s Barça contract set to expire in the summer, there are some suggestions that this could be the final straw which sees him leave the club for pastures new in the summer.

Spanish outlet Don Balon are reporting that Messi could even officially announce his intention to leave Camp Nou in the coming days.

The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will be watching on with interest.