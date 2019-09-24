Lionel Messi will make his first start of the season when Barcelona take on Villarreal in LaLiga on Tuesday.
After the weekend’s shock defeat to Granada, Barça boss Ernesto Valverde has named a strong side for the mid-week outing at Camp Nou.
Messi will play alongside Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann in attack, while Arthur Melo plays in midfield
The Blaugrana bench is: Neto, Jean-Clair Todibo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie de Jong, Carles Alena and Ansu Fati.
