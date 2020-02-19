<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lionel Messi, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, has spoken publicly for the first time since reports emerged that Barcelona hired PR firm I3 Ventures for their social media channels which were aimed at tarnishing the images of Gerard Piqué, Messi himself and others associated with the club.

The Barcelona captain briefly discussed the social media controversy currently surrounding the club.





“It took me by surprise because I wasn’t here (in Barcelona) and I was traveling. When I arrived I found out a bit about everything,” he said. “The president told us the same thing he said in public, the same thing he said at the press conference, what the situation was, what had happened and I can’t say much more than that. He told the captains the same in private.”

“I really find it strange that something like this has happened. But they also said that there would be evidence. We will have to wait to see if it is true or not. We cannot say much and we’ll wait to see what happens. I really thought it was a strange subject.”