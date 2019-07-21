<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi has sent a warning to Barcelona over the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer.

The 27-year-old Brazil international left the Camp Nou two years ago for a world-record fee but the Ligue 1 Champions want to get rid of former Santos star and they are willing to listen to offer provided it meets their requirement.

Paris Saint-Germain are demanding close to the 222 million euros they paid for Neymar but Barcelona has offered Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Malcom and Ousmane Dembélé plus €40 million to for the signing of Mogi das Cruzes-born.

According to Spanish football expert, Graham Hunter, has now told Transfer Talk that Messi might not sign a new contract with the La Liga champions if they are not successful in wrapping up a deal for Neymar.

“Messi is a central player in all of this. Messi is not a stroppy player – people have portrayed him as such falsely. But when he sneezes, Barcelona catches a cold.

“[Josep Maria] Bartomeu, the president, has said before he leaves – and he must quit the club in 2021 at the latest – he wants to leave Messi renewed once more.

“Whether Messi is saying ‘get me Neymar’ or whether he’s whispering ‘before we sit down to negotiate, I want the front line reinforced with Neymar’, the fact is: Messi wants Neymar back.

“He, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar – even though they’re different characters – are very friendly. Messi found a partner that understood him technically, who served him and who created masses of space. The last time Barcelona won the treble, they had that ‘MSN’ upfront.

Neymar’s countryman Coutinho has also been linked with a move to the Premier League but is not keen to join Manchester United nor Chelsea, while a return to Liverpool is highly unlikely.