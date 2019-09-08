FC Barcelona on Saturday celebrated the retirement of their legend and former striker, Samuel Eto’o Fils.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has sent a message to Samual Eto’o after the Camerounian star announced his retirement from football.

Eto’o played with Messi during his time at Barcelona before he moved to Serie A team Inter Milan.

Messi took to Instagram to pay tribute to the club legend who endured a phenomenally successful career at the Camp Nou.

He wrote: “Have you decided to stop, Samu? I thought you would reach 40 at least … All the luck in the world in what you want to do from now on, genius

¿Ya decidiste parar, Samu? Pensé que llegarías a los 40 por lo menos… 😜👍🏻 Toda la suerte de mundo en lo que quieras hacer a partir de ahora, genio @setoo9.

