Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has sent a message to Samual Eto’o after the Camerounian star announced his retirement from football.
Eto’o played with Messi during his time at Barcelona before he moved to Serie A team Inter Milan.
Messi took to Instagram to pay tribute to the club legend who endured a phenomenally successful career at the Camp Nou.
He wrote: “Have you decided to stop, Samu? I thought you would reach 40 at least … All the luck in the world in what you want to do from now on, genius
