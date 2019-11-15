<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi scores on his return to the national team as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in an international friendly match at the King Saudi University Stadium on Friday night.

The 32-year-old FIFA Player of the Year back to La Albiceleste after banned in the wake of the 2-1 semi-final defeat by eventual winners Brazil in July, claiming that Sergio Aguero should have been awarded a penalty with the score at 1-0 but Barcelona star made some controversial comments in which he accused Conmebol of corruption following some questionable refereeing decisions in the teams’ loss to South America rival.

Argentina were awarded a penalty but Messi’s effort from 12 yards was well saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson before Barcelona skipper reacted quickest however to tuck away the rebound and give his side the lead.

Brazil had a penalty of their own before Messi’s opener when German Pezzella fouls Gabriel Jesus inside the box after nine minutes as Manchester City striker stepped up to take it but after missing woefully against Atalanta for his club before the international break, produced an equally weak effort that rolled harmlessly wide of goal.

Messi has not featured for the Albiceleste since he was sent off in the third-place game against Chila at the Copa America in early July.