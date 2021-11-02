Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG vs Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain have released their squad for tomorrow’s Champions League trip to Leipzig, with Lionel Messi notably missing from the squad and Kylian Mbappé making his return to action.

The club have indicated that the Argentine currently has a left hamstring issue as well as knee pain, having been taken off at half-time in Friday’s 2-1 win over Lille. Kylian Mbappé returns from an ENT infection he suffered last week.

Meanwhile, defender Sergio Ramos continues his recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since the start of the season and is expected to return to full training in the coming days. Midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes also remain injured.

PSG travel to Germany as leaders of their Champions League group, with a one-point lead over Manchester City, having beaten tomorrow’s opponents 3-2 last month after a double from Lionel Messi.