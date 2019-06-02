<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has revealed that he wants to win a trophy with Argentina before he retires from football.

The 31-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has won everything in club football except with La Albiceleste senior side despite his dominance with Catalonia club.

Messi will lead Lionel Scaloni’s side in this summer’s Copa America, and the Barcelona talisman determined to ensure a celebration in Buenos Aires.

He told an interview with FOX Sports Argentina: “I want to retire having won something with Argentina,

“I will keep trying to win something.

“I am loving being here and training with the squad.”

Messi briefly retired from international duty back in June 2016, following heartbreak in the Copa America final, but he reversed his decision three months later and has assured fans that he is fully committed to the cause.

“When I am here, I am just another member of the squad.

“The manager knows that, and I am really enjoying being here.”

Messi who also captains La Albiceleste has racked up 129 caps for his national side and scoring 65 goals as Argentina kick off their Copa America campaign on June 15 against Colombia, before closing out group play with games against Paraguay and Qatar.