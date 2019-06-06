<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has revealed what the fans should expect from the ahead of the Copa America tournament in Brazil.

Messi is yet to win a major title for Argentina but was close on three occasions having suffered two defeat in the Copa America finals and also the defeat in the World Cup finals against Germany in 2014.

Argentina is in the same group alongside Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar at this summer’s Copa America in Brazil.

“We’re going into it with the same excitement and hunger as always, but the reality is that Argentina is going through a period of transition,” Messi said.

“We are contenders, like before. We’re not contenders from the start, unlike before, but we’re going to try and win the Copa America.”

Messi threatened to quit international football after Argentina’s disappointing World Cup display in Russia last summer but, after a few months away, he has come back for more.

“I feel great,” he said. “We have a group that has the hunger to do good things.”

The tournament will start with the host country Brazil playing Bolivia in the afternoon and Venezuela taking on Peru in the evening on the 15th of June.