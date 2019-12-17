<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi has been talking about El Clasico and why Barcelona have enjoyed so much success at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years.

The champions beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish capital in March to make it four La Liga wins in a row at the Bernabeu.

The skipper reckons Los Blancos play a different game when they are away from their home stadium which makes it more difficult for Barcelona to attack.

“When we play at the Bernabeu, many more spaces are generated. They attack us more because they have the obligation as the host team and people push them for that,” he said.

“At the Camp Nou they play another type of match, sitting a little further back, they are closer together and hit on the counter-attack because they have very fast players upfront.

“At the Bernabeu we play 90 minutes equally. Here the game becomes more locked and is more complicated.”

Barcelona play host to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Wednesday and will have fond memories of last season’s fixture when they ran out 5-1 winners without Messi due to injury.