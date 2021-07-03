Why Lionel Messi is yet to renew contract at Barcelona

Barcelona are working around the clock to ensure that their Argentine captain Lionel Messi renews his contract. In recent days, a clear obstacle that’s emerged is the financial fair play requirements enforced by La Liga, but it’s not the only stumbling block preventing the deal from being closed according to Marca.

The fiscal framework has to be clear and defined. The offer on the table would see Messi go to the United States after two further seasons at Camp Nou, with the Argentine recouping lost earnings from Barcelona while there. He’d need to understand how that money would be taxed; by the United States or by Spain?

Messi is also keen to understand the exact terms of payment offered to him by Barcelona as well as collection guarantees that override the club’s delicate financial situation. The club still owe Messi significant sums in deferred payments, and the player is keen to see in concrete terms how these are built into the deal.

Finally, the sporting project is of great importance to Messi. So far the club have brought in Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Emerson, interesting acquisitions but not a qualitative leap in terms of the quality of Barcelona’s first team. It’s yet to be seen whether Messi will need more, or if he’s sated with that.