Lionel Messi will not take part in Barcelona’s trip to the United States due to a calf injury.

The Barcelona captain had returned to training on Monday following an extended break due to his Copa América participation.

However, he withdrew from the session early due to feeling a discomfort in his thigh.

Tests carried out on the problem confirmed a grade one calf strain and he will now now take part in the Stateside double header against Napoli.

The games will take in place Miami and Michigan but fans hoping to catch the Argentine star in action have been left disappointed.

The club have not yet offered a timeline for the injury and it will be assessed further over the coming week.