Lionel Messi wasn’t just unhappy with the conditions in Porto Alegre, as he explained that the pitches have also been poor in Argentina’s previous matches – in Belo Horizonte and Salvador.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has poured out his concern about Argentina poor run of form in the ongoing Copa America in Brazil as he blamed the pitches used for the tournament.

Messi blasted a shot wide over the crossbar after the ball bounce awkwardly just before reaching his leg during their clash against Qatar and the Argentine star spoke about the poor condition of the pitch which gas definitely had a significant effect on their game.

“All of the pitches where we’ve played have been bad,” he said after the win.

“The ball bounces a lot and you need extra control to stop it.

“It’s hard to play like this.”

His coach Lionel Scaloni also criticised the pitches and not for the first time.

“People moaned at me for mentioning the pitches as if I was trying to make an excuse, but you can’t play on a pitch like this,” the coach told the press.

Argentina will play against Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the Copa America.