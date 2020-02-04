<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona appear to be stuttering but, luckily for them, they still have Lionel Messi.

The Argentina has the most goals (14) and most assists (eight) in LaLiga so far this season, plus a further two goals and three assists in five Champions League appearances.

But the burden on his shoulders might even be too much for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

According to sources close to ESPN, Messi is “struggling with a thigh problem” and playing “through the pain barrier” as Barcelona are already without Luis Suárez.

The Uruguayan striker is likely to miss the rest of the season, leaving Barça more reliant on Messi than ever.





Injury prone winger Ousmane Dembélé has managed just five league appearances all season and summer signing Antoine Griezmann has just seven goals in 21 LaLiga outings.

Ansu Fati has impressed but is still just 17 and can’t be expected to deliver consistently.

And as if it couldn’t get any worse following Barça’s failure to sign a striker in January, the arrival of Quique Setién also hasn’t helped.

“The sessions are different and some of the drills are more intense,” a source said to ESPN.

“Some players seem to be feeling the fatigue a bit more and that’s when the pain can appear.”

With the Champions League returning in two weeks, it seems Messi will have to fend off his injury a little while longer.