Lionel Messi will reportedly miss the next month following a relapse in his recovery from injury.

Messi has yet to play for Barcelona this season following a foot injury he picked up over the summer.

There had been hope that the Argentine forward would be available for their game against Osasuna this weekend.

However Catalan daily Sport, who have close ties to the club, have claimed that the Ballon d’Or winner will now be out for the next four weeks.

It means that Messi will be unavailable for games against Valencia, Granada, Villarreal and their opening Champions League group game.

All the more reason to try and sign Neymar, then.