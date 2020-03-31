<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona star Lionel Messi has snubbed Nigerian duo, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze in his list of top young prospects to follow in his footsteps.

Osimhen has enjoyed a fine season with Lille in the French League with 13 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for Les Dogues.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester United.

Chukwueze, who plays for Spanish club Villarreal is regarded as one of the exciting young wingers in the world.

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Both players however failed to make list of Messi’s “Youth on the Rise”.

He picked out 15 players including four Premier League stars in the form of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount plus Manchester City’s prospect Phil Foden.





He branded Alexander-Arnold “the future” for his attacking capabilities from full-back whilst hailing Pulisic’s “great balance and agility”.

He declared Mount has “the potential to be one of the best” following his Chelsea breakthrough under Frank Lampard, whilst tipping “huge talent” Phil Foden to do “amazing things in the game”.

Fellow England star Jadon Sancho also made the list due to his dribbling ability”, along with Manchester United and Liverpool target Kai Havertz.

Others on the list are already big names, such as Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele.

Luka Jovic, Houssem Aouar, Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard round up the list with some interesting comments from Messi on the back of the cards regarding his thoughts on each player.