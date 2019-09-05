<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi can reportedly leave Barcelona for nothing at the end of the season after having a clause inserted in his most recent contract.

A sensational story in El Pais has claimed that the Ballon d’Or winner can depart Camp Nou for nothing next year should he decide enough is enough at Barça.

Messi has consistently said that he would like to end his career at Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, having moved to Catalunya as a child and never represented his hometown club.

The 32-year-old has the clause inserted as a point of trust with Barcelona, who wanted to honour Messi’s wishes should he opt to leave after a career breaking records for the Blaugrana.

The clause is in place at the end of every year until 2021 – when Messi’s current deal ends.

El Pais also reveal that the option was also there for Xavi and Andres Iniesta, with the latter going to Qatar and the former deciding to end his career in Japan.