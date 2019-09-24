<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In his first start of the season, Barcelona star Lionel Messi was removed at half-time against Villarreal on Tuesday.

Messi missed Barcelona’s first four league matches of the season with a calf problem, before returning for a 30-minute appearance off the bench in the Champions League last week against Borussia Dormund.



That was followed by another appearance off the bench, this time with Messi playing the second half of Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat in La Liga on Saturday against Granada.

The Argentina star finally made his first start of the season on Tuesday, but he only lasted 45 minutes and was replaced by Ousmane Dembele at half-time with Barca ahead 2-1.