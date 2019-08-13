<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It looks like Neymar will leave Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the month and a return to Spain is on the cards. But to which club?

Well, if Lionel Messi has a say, his former team-mate will be returning to Camp Nou.

According to Marca, Messi has called Neymar and asked him not to move to Madrid.

The pair spent four seasons together at Barcelona and are still said to be close friends.

Neymar left for a world record €222m fee two years ago despite Messi’s wishes but the move has not gone to plan and the Brazilian is now being heavily linked with a return.

However, Barcelona could struggle to strike a deal having already spent over €250m this summer to sign the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

How they would fit Neymar into the team is another matter altogether.

Nonetheless, they will try to strike a deal and Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal has arrived in Paris for talks on Tuesday, report Sport.

Whether or not they can reach an agreement with PSG remains to be seen.