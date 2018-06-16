Argentina captain Lionel Messi has admitted that the team had a tough time creating clearcut chances in Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup 1-1 draw against Iceland in Kazan.

It was the first time in 28 years that Argentina failed to win an opening game at the World Cup.

Messi missed a penalty in the draw as the two-time world champions were frustrated by the resolute defending of World Cup debutants Iceland.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took responsibility for his side not winning following his penalty miss but insists they will be aiming for a win in their next game against Croatia.

“We had a hard time creating chances,” Messi was quoted on Mundo Albiceleste after the game.

“We are going to go out to there to beat Croatia. We were superior to Iceland. We tried but it wasn’t to be, missing the penalty hurts.

“I’m not worried but angry and it hurts because I missed a penalty. I feel responsible for is not getting the three points.

“It would have changed everything but we are calm.

“We don’t have to go crazy. We just started and we know it won’t be easy. It hurts because we deserve to win.”