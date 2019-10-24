<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has made another history as he became the first player to score in 15 consecutive seasons in the Champions League.

Messi scored the opening goal against Slavia Prague and thus become the first player to find the back of the net for straight 15 years in the Champions League.

Messi scored Barcelona’s first goal in five away games in Champions League to give his team the lead and did exactly the same against Slavia Prague.

Messi failed to find the back of the net in their first two matches against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, the goal against the Czech team is his first this season in the Champions League and the third in all competitions.

Messi beat the opposition goalkeeper following an Arthur Melo assist inside the box in the early minute of the game.