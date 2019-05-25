Lionel Messi

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi makes history again by beating Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe for his sixth European Golden Shoe Award.

The 31-year-old Argentina international claimed his sixth European Golden Shoe thanks to his 36 LaLiga goals for Spanish champions Barcelona.

Messi clinched the award – handed to the player with the most league goals in any of Europe’s top-flight leagues – for the third consecutive year after beating Mbappe by three following Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 defeat to Reims on Friday.

Mbappe needed to score five goals in PSG’s Ligue 1 finale to collect the Golden Shoe, however, the French sensation could only manage one in a 3-1 loss at Reims.

Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who last won the award in 2014-15 after leading Barcelona back-to-back La Liga titles ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this season.

Messi and Barcelona will face Spanish rivals Valencia in the Copa del Rey final Saturday.

