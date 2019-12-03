<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has hinted on his retirement after receiving his 6th Ballon d’Or award in Paris on Monday evening, according to report.

The Argentine midfielder suggested that his playing days would soon be over but he feels he still wants to enjoy the moment on the pitch.

“Thank God I can do what I love since I was one or two years old and, God willing, I will have several more years of enjoying [football].

“I am aware of how old I am and these moments are much more enjoyable because retirement is approaching and it is difficult to repeat it.

“Although I have several more years left, at the moment it seems that time flies and everything happens very fast.

“I hope to continue enjoying football, my family, my rivals and this life that I have.”