Lionel Messi praised Argentina’s work ethic after scoring the winner on his return to international football in Albiceleste’s 1-0 win against five-time world champions Brazil on Friday night.

The 32-year-old was banned for three months by CONMEBOL after criticising the South American governing body during this summer’s Copa America, both after a semi-final loss to Brazil and a third-place play-off win over Chile in which he was sent off following an altercation with Gary Medel.

Messi however made a triumphant return as he scored the only goal of the game in Saudi Arabia.

“At the beginning we tried to play, we made a few mistakes and they created some chances,” Messi told the Argentinean FA’s official website.

“In the second half we improved a lot.

“I think this system defensively gives us a lot. It’s good that we can play in several ways.

“When you win, you work with peace of mind, it is very positive for what is coming.

“We all ran a lot – it’s what we had to do.”