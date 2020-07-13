



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is adamant Lionel Messi will not be leaving.

Messi is now inside the final year of his current deal and can sign a pre-contract with a rival from January 1.

But Bartomeu insists Messi and the club are in negotiations about a new agreement.





He told TV3: “With Messi, we are talking, we have talked and we will talk.

“He is the best player in the history of football, he still has years ahead of him and he is in great shape.

“I have no doubt that he will continue at Barça, his future is here, in football and after football.”