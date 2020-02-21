<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, has finally reacted to the UEFA ban on Manchester City.

Recall that Man City was handed a two-season ban from the Champions League and all UEFA competitions last Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s men were found to have seriously breached their club licensing and financial fair play regulations.





Reacting to the development ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday, Messi said UEFA’s decision to ban Man City was surprising, adding that it would be strange for the Premier League champions not to take part in the competition for the next two seasons.

“UEFA’s decision to ban Manchester City is surprising,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

“Nobody expected something so strong like that to happen to Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Well, it will be strange for everyone at the end of the final appeal if Man City cannot play in Europe for two seasons.”