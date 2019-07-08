<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Argentine forward Lionel Messi could face a two-year ban for blaming the South American Football governing body CONMEBOL for preventing Argentina for winning the title they last won 26 years ago.

Messi publicly criticised the officials for their poor officiating that resulted in Argentina falling to the third place against Brazil in the just concluded Copa America.

The Barcelona forward allegations against CONMEBOL could result in the Barcelona forward receiving a two-year ban, the effect of such sanction could lead to Messi missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification as well as the 2020 Copa America hosted by Argentina, according to report in Spanish media AS.

Messi also refused to take part in the Copa America bronze medal ceremony following Argentina’s victory over Chile, the organisation accused him of showing a lack of respect “to the hundreds of professionals of CONMEBOL, an institution that since 2016 has been working tirelessly to make South American football more transparent, professional, and well-developed”.

“In football, sometimes you lose and sometimes you win. One of the fundamental pillars of fair play is to accept the results and the refereeing decisions with respect”, its statement said.