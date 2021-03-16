



Lionel Messi who scored twice in Monday’s 4-1 win against Huesca equalled former teammate Xavi’s record for most Barcelona appearances.

Messi made his 767th appearance for the Catalans, thereby equalling Xavi’s record for the club.

He will go on to break former Xavi’s record on Sunday if he plays in the league game at Real Sociedad.

The 33-year-old has won 10 La Liga titles and the Champions League on four occasions among 34 trophies since he made his competitive debut as a substitute in a 1-0 away derby win against Espanyol on 16 October 2004.





Against bottom-of-the-table Huesca, Messi scored after 13 minutes with a fine, left-footed curled effort from outside the penalty area.

He then grabbed his second goal of the night, and his 661st for Barcelona, with another curled, left-footed shot from distance in stoppage time.

The win takes Barcelona, who have already reached the Copa del Rey final, above Real Madrid and into second with 11 league games of the season remaining.