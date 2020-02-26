<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The clash between Barcelona and Napoli in the Champions League has seen Lionel Messi equaled Ryan Giggs’ record in the European most prestigious club competition.

The Barcelona captain achieved another record in the Champions League against Napoli despite the tie ended in a 1-1 draw at the Naples on Tuesday evening.





The Argentine attacker went on to make his 141 appearances in the Champions League that saw him equaled Ryan Giggs record in the Champions League, The Welsh star made a total of 141 Champions League appearance for the Red Devil during his playing career.

While Messi’s greatest rival Cristiano Ronaldo is has played 168 games in the Champions League and the Portuguese attacker could add to his tally if he plays against Lyon on Wednesday evening.

The Argentine attacker wants to add to the four Champions League title he won for Barcelona.