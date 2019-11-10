<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

The Argentina captain, who scored two free-kicks and a penalty, has now netted 34 hat-tricks in LaLiga, the same number with Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus.

Messi had already surpassed the Portugal internationals club goals tally, when scoring his 608th for Barcelona on October 29.

Ronaldo scored 606 times in spells with Sporting, Manchester United, Real and Juve at the time, but scored one the next day to move to 607.

Messi has added four to his tally since then, including Saturday’s hat-trick, while Ronaldo has not found the back of the net.