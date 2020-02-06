<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has revealed Lionel Messi’s earnings at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Barcelona beat Granada on Sunday in Quique Setien’s first game in charge.

His basic wage at Barcelona is an eye-watering €60.39 million every year, which works out at £988,000 a week. Pretty much one million English pounds every week. Wow.

“Whenever I see a rumour about Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, I think about Football Leaks: 60.395.769 euro basic yearly wages (£988.000 a week), £9.100.000 per year on image rights, £13.000.000 a year on possible bonuses plus signing on & loyalty fee (£120.000.000 over 5 years





On top of that, Messi pockets £9.1 million every year with image rights, £13 million every year with possible bonuses as well as another £120 million over five years for his signing on & loyalty fee.

It may be a free transfer but signing Messi isn’t going to come without a ridiculous cost – more than £100 million every year!

Considering he will be 33-years-old in the summer, it’s unlikely that a club is going to break the bank and fracture their entire wage structure to sign him at this stage of his career,” he said on Twitter.