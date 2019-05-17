<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi receives another award in Barcelona, The Creu de Sant Jordi award it means – The Saint George’s Cross award, in English, only 28 people and 15 institutions have received this award, according to Marca.

The award was created in 1981 and it is one of the highest honours given out by the Catalan government.

The only player to have been given this award before now is Johann Cruyff in 2006 with Messi becoming the second player to have cling this award.

The Argentine playmaker was accompanied by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and vice-presidents Jordi Cardoner and Jordi Mestre to the venue of the ceremony.

The club put him forward for the award and it was agreed that Messi’s sporting achievements, charity work and contribution to Catalan society mean he deserved it.