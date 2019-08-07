Louis van Gaal has hit out at Lionel Messi, claiming the Barcelona talisman should be adapting himself to the team, and not the other way around.

Lionel Messi was not included in Ernesto Valverde’s team, as Barcelona released a squad of 26 players to face Napoli in their upcoming friendly match on Wednesday in Miami.

The Argentine attacker suffered a calf injury in training and could not make the cut to feature against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Valverde will have the following 26 players dressed on Wednesday night:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 25. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 3. Gerard Piqué, 6. Jean-Clair Todibo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 16. Moussa Wagué, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo

Midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 7. Philippe Coutinho, 8. Arthur, 12. Rafinha, 19. Carles Aleñá, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig

Forwards: 9. Luis Suárez, 11. Ousmane Dembélé, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 27. Carles Pérez, 29. Abel Ruiz.

