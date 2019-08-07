Lionel Messi was not included in Ernesto Valverde’s team, as Barcelona released a squad of 26 players to face Napoli in their upcoming friendly match on Wednesday in Miami.
The Argentine attacker suffered a calf injury in training and could not make the cut to feature against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.
Valverde will have the following 26 players dressed on Wednesday night:
Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 25. Iñaki Peña
Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 3. Gerard Piqué, 6. Jean-Clair Todibo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 16. Moussa Wagué, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo
Midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 7. Philippe Coutinho, 8. Arthur, 12. Rafinha, 19. Carles Aleñá, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig
Forwards: 9. Luis Suárez, 11. Ousmane Dembélé, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 27. Carles Pérez, 29. Abel Ruiz.