



Barcelona captain Lionel Messi won’t make a decision over his future until after the March 7 presidential election.

Off contract in June, Messi is a confirmed target for Manchester City and PSG this summer.

And after the leaking of contract details last week, it was suggested Messi had had enough and would be packing his bags at the end of the season.





However, his biographer, Guillem Balague, insists the Argentine won’t decide anything until after a new president is voted in.

And if Joan Laporta wins a second spell in charge, it could see Messi being prepared to sign a new contract and stay.