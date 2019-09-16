<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona are close to welcoming Lionel Messi back from injury after he returned to training on Sunday.

The Argentine has yet to feature this season after injuring his right calf, prior to the Blaugrana’s trip to the USA to face Napoli.

But he is nearing his comeback after taking part in the post-Valencia recovery session on Sunday afternoon.

Although he is being put through his paces once more, it appears unlikely that he will return at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

It seems more realistic that he could be back in action for the weekend clash with Granada.

Messi isn’t the only injured attacking talent who Ernesto Valverde could soon welcome back into the fold either.

Ousmane Dembélé also trained for the first time in weeks on Sunday as he too nears a return.