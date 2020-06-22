



Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is rumoured to be edging closer to confirming a contract extension with the La Liga giants.

The 32-year old is out of contract at the end of next season, and the club have initiated talks with Messi and his representative, and father, Jorge.

According to reports from Marca, the club are currently offering a two year extension until the end of the 2022-23 season, with the Argentinian international set to turn 36 that summer.





From there, the deal contains an open ended clause, allowing 12 month increases, based on Messi and Barcelona coming to an agreement as he approaches the end of his career.

Talks are rumoured to be progressing well, with all parties happy with what is currently being proposed, including an agreement to keep his current salary at the same rate.

Barcelona have not announced an expected competition date for the negotiations, but they want to have a new deal agreed before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.