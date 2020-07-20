



Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has won his seventh Pichichi Trophy, after netting 25 La Liga goals in 2019-20, and breaking a 67-year record for the award.

The Pichichi Trophy awarded to the top scorer in an individual La Liga campaign, with Messi now winning it seven times in the last 11 seasons.

Two goals in Barcelona’s 5-0 final day win at Alaves ensured there was no last minute challenge from Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, as Messi broke the 20+ league goal mark for the 12th consecutive season.





The win moves him ahead of Athletic Bilbao legend Telmo Zarra, who won six Pichichi Trophies between 1944 and 1953, as per the front page of Monday’s edition of Marca.

Zarra’s exploits for the Basque club were so famous in the post war era, La Liga opted to rename their award for the highest Spanish scorer to the Zarra Trophy in 2005.

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno secured the title this season, with 18 league goals for Javi Calleja’s side, as they clinched a Europa League spot ahead of local rivals Valencia.