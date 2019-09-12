<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi has made a blunt comment about Barcelona failure to sign Neymar during the summer transfer, the skipper believes that the club could have done a little more to bring back the attacker to Camp Nou.

Barcelona was locked in negotiations with the Paris Saint-Germain directors until the final hours of the transfer period and they were unable to reach a conclusion.

“I would have loved Neymar to have rejoined the club,” Messi told Sport. “Honestly, I don’t know if Barcelona did everything possible to ensure his return.

“However, it is certainly true that negotiating with PSG isn’t easy.

“On a sporting level, Neymar is one of the best in the world. The club would also have taken a leap in terms of the level of image rights and sponsors.

“I never asked for the signing of Neymar. All I did was give my opinion.

“I’m not disappointed [that he didn’t sign]. We have a spectacular squad, which can compete for everything, even without Neymar.”

In terms of Messi’s own future with the club, he dampened recent revelations over a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

“This is my home and I don’t want to leave,” Messi said. “But I want to win.”

Messi remained doubtful for the clash against Valencia this weekend at the Camp Nou due to injury.