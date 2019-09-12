Lionel Messi has made a blunt comment about Barcelona failure to sign Neymar during the summer transfer, the skipper believes that the club could have done a little more to bring back the attacker to Camp Nou.
Barcelona was locked in negotiations with the Paris Saint-Germain directors until the final hours of the transfer period and they were unable to reach a conclusion.
“I would have loved Neymar to have rejoined the club,” Messi told Sport. “Honestly, I don’t know if Barcelona did everything possible to ensure his return.
“However, it is certainly true that negotiating with PSG isn’t easy.
“On a sporting level, Neymar is one of the best in the world. The club would also have taken a leap in terms of the level of image rights and sponsors.
“I never asked for the signing of Neymar. All I did was give my opinion.
“I’m not disappointed [that he didn’t sign]. We have a spectacular squad, which can compete for everything, even without Neymar.”
In terms of Messi’s own future with the club, he dampened recent revelations over a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.
“This is my home and I don’t want to leave,” Messi said. “But I want to win.”
Messi remained doubtful for the clash against Valencia this weekend at the Camp Nou due to injury.