Barcelona’s third goal against Liverpool, which was scored by Lionel Messi in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, has been voted as the Goal of the Tournament for the 2018/19 season.

The Argentine’s spectacular free-kick beat second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo’s half-volley against Manchester United in the group stages.

Fans voted through UEFA’s official website, with Ivan Rakitic’s volley at Tottenham Hotspur being the third-best goal of this season, ahead of Arjen Robben’s strike against Benfica.

Messi also finished the campaign as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals, although the Blaugrana were knocked out by the Reds in the semi-final.