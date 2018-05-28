Lionel Messi says he is “increasingly sure” Barcelona will be the only club he ever represents in Europe.

Messi is preparing for another World Cup bid with Argentina and says only a chance to play in his homeland for Newell’s Old Boys really appeals to him when his club career begins to wind down.

The 30-year-old spent time with the Rosario-based club before moving to Barcelona as a teenager and coming through the club’s ‘C’ and ‘B’ teams on his road to stardom.

“I’m increasingly sure that in Europe, Barcelona will be my only club,” Messi said in an interview with Argentine television station El Trece.

“I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day, I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind.

“It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what will happen.

“My dream was to play for Newell’s as a kid, going to the matches with my dad, my brothers, my friends… after that; circumstances in life took me elsewhere but I still have that in mind.”

Messi is also glad he decided to play for Argentina, rather than Spain, in his international career even though he would almost certainly be a World Cup and dual European Championship winner if he had chosen differently.

“The other day I was talking to a friend and he told me ‘if you had chosen Spain, you’d be a World Cup winner already’, but it wouldn’t have been the same,” he added.

“Obviously in no moment did I think about doing that. To win it with Argentina would be something unique.

“We have players to be able to dream. It’s important to start off with a win to build confidence. We don’t have an easy group.”