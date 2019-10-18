<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Messi has demanded that Barcelona should go all out for Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos who is currently on loan at Arsenal, according to report in Fox Sport.

Messi is already looking beyond life after Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal who are seeking a move away from Camp Nou due to lack of playing time this season.

Rakitic has offers from Manchester United and AC Milan and he could quit Barcelona if his condition continues to remain the same and Barcelona may end up losing him in the January transfer.

Messi has expressed his interest in Ceballos, the midfielder left Real Madrid on loan for regular playing time at Arsenal and his exploits for the Gunners have caught the attention of the Barcelona skipper.

Ceballos has also worked his way into the Spanish national team under the supervision of Robert Moreno.

Real Madrid signed Ceballos from Real Betis three seasons ago and the Santiago Bernabeu directors will not be willing to lose him to their bitter rivals Barcelona soon or in the future.