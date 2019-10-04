<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona directors to ship out Sergio Busquets before the end of the season, according to report.

Barcelona view Messi as one of the important figures in the team and he is always included in the decision-making process of the team and it is left to the Barcelona directors to listen to his advice or not.

However, in a bid to keep him happy, most of his wish are met and the team skipper has demanded a request this time and he wants Busquets out of the club before the end of the season, according to report in Fox Sports.

The defensive midfielder has spent 11 seasons with the Camp Nou outfit in top form but his performance this term has dwindled and he is far from the standard that made him untouchable at the Camp Nou.

Busquets has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the modern era and has helped Barcelona to eight La Liga and three Champions League titles to mention but few.