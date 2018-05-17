Lionel Messi has stated that he wishes his Argentina side were more like defending champions Germany ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Messi was speaking to Argentine sports channel TyC Sports, where he confirmed his admiration for the reigning world champions.

The five-time FIFA World Player of the Year winner could not lead Argentina to World Cup glory in the final of the 2014 edition in Brazil as they lost 1-0 to the Germans after extra-time.

It was a repeat of the 1990 final in Italy where under the leadership of the legendary Diego Maradona, Argentina also lost 1-0 to Germany (then known as West Germany).

“I wish we were more like Germany and worked like them,” Messi said.

“They keep working on a long-term plan and rejuvenate the team at the right time.

“They’re already preparing for the next World Cup. They have a different way of preparing, letting people work, and judging them on what they do.”

Messi will hope to go one step better than they did four years ago in Brazil as he leads his side to Russia.

The two-time world champions are in Group D with Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland at this year’s World Cup.